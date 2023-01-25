Rift in BJP: Kanna Lakshminaryana skips State executive meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between the BJP and its former AP unit Kanna Lakshminaryana came to the fore once again as the veteran Kapu leader did not attend the Saffron party’s State executive meeting held in Bhimavaram on Wednesday as well as the national executive meeting conducted recently.

It may be recalled that Kanna had openly criticised present BJP AP unit chief Somu Veerraju and had blamed him for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan cozying up to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. It may be noted that the BJP and JSP are allies.It has been reported that at least 100 supporters and followers of Kanna held a meeting in Guntur district and have decided to quit the party in support of Kanna.

During the executive meeting, the leaders resolved to fight against the policies of the YSRC government and take up second phase of Praja Poru in March. While the party did not discuss about alliances, Somu maintained that they are in alliance with the people of the State. The BJP came down heavily on the YSRC for naming Centre-funded schemes after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order in the State, the BJP leaders claimed all the development works related to ports, highways, central universities was being done by the Centre. “The BJP is the only alternative to YSRC and TDP in the 2024 elections,” the party asserted.

Somu to remain AP BJP chief

Amid reports of change of guard of the saffron party’s State unit, BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar announced that Somu Veerraju would continue as the party chief till the next elections in 2024

