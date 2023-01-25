Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take measures to prevent drinking water scarcity during summer: GMC Mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu instructed the officials to take the required action to prevent drinking water scarcity issues during summer in Guntur. GMC Mayor along with commissioner Kirthi Chekuri visited Sangam Jagarlamudi water works and inspected the supply of water to LLR reservoir on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Kavati Manohar said that Sangam Jagarlamudi water reservoir was constructed in 1956 and since then it has been a major source to supply drinking water to the citizens.Through the new plant constructed, as many as 25 MLD water is being supplied and required action would be taken to complete the leakage works of the old water plant after which another 25 MLD water would be supplied to people.

He also directed the officials to inspect the pipelines and conduct repair works if they found any leakages so that drinking water could be supplied to citizens without any issues. GMC superintendent engineer Bhaskar, and other officials were also present.

