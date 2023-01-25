Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will appear before CBI in 4-5 days: MP Avinash Reddy

Says the probe agency will issue another notice with new dates for questioning in YS Vivekananda murder case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after receiving a notice from the CBI, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy informed the investigation agency that he would appear before them in four to five days.Explaining that CBI officers had visited Pulivendula on Monday and issued notices, summoning him for questioning on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

“I informed the CBI that I would appear before them in 4-5 days, as I am preoccupied with various scheduled programmes,” he said. The high-profile case involving the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, assumed significance after the Supreme Court transferred the probe to Telangana.

Vivekananda Reddy’s driver Dastagiri who turned approver in the case had mentioned the names of Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy in his statement to the CBI.Speaking to reporters in his constituency after participating in some development works, Avinash said the CBI would issue another notice to him with fresh dates.  

Accusing a section of media of spreading false allegations against him and his family for the past two-and-a-half years, the MP said, “Although the case trial is yet to start in the court, the allegations made by the media have hurt me and my family members.”

He added, “I have endured all the torture created by the false allegations, but never came forward to criticise anyone as I have no interest. ” Further, Avinash urged everyone to pray to God that justice prevails and truth alone wins.

Meanwhile, sources said another team of CBI officials from Hyderabad conducted further investigation in the case.It has also been learnt that the files related to the case, including the statements of witnesses, were shifted to Hyderabad court after the case was transferred to Telangana.

