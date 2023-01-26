Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finish Ambedkar statue project by April 14: Min Meruga Nagarjuna

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to unveil the statue of Ambedkar on April 14 as a tribute to the Dalit Icon.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Wednesday directed officials to complete all the arrangements for unveiling the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the Architect of Indian Constitution.

Reviewing the progress of the Rs 268 crore Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, at the Secretariat, Nagarjuna said steps should be taken to complete the project works as per schedule. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to unveil the statue of Ambedkar on April 14 as a tribute to the Dalit Icon.

The officials should keep in mind the suggestions made by Jagan at a recent review meeting and complete the project works accordingly, he said.Roads leading to Swaraj Maidan, internal roads and surroundings of the statue should be beautified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meruga Nagarjuna BR Ambedkar
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp