Finish Ambedkar statue project by April 14: Min Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Wednesday directed officials to complete all the arrangements for unveiling the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the Architect of Indian Constitution.

Reviewing the progress of the Rs 268 crore Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, at the Secretariat, Nagarjuna said steps should be taken to complete the project works as per schedule. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to unveil the statue of Ambedkar on April 14 as a tribute to the Dalit Icon.

The officials should keep in mind the suggestions made by Jagan at a recent review meeting and complete the project works accordingly, he said.Roads leading to Swaraj Maidan, internal roads and surroundings of the statue should be beautified.

