Jagan directs officials to introduce uniform policy for Animal Husbandry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to introduce a uniform policy in Animal Husbandry Department similar to the one introduced in Medical and Health Department that has established two PHCs in every mandal and a village clinic in every village secretariat.

Speaking at the review meeting on Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to usher in multi-tier system and to extend quality services to the people. After formulating a comprehensive plan, officials should work on improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu and provide vaccination to the livestock, he said.

The CM asked officials to strengthen the Animal Husbandry wing in RBKs by enhancing the operational capabilities of Veterinary Assistants similar to the village clinics that consist of an ANM and ASHA worker contributing to a strong public health system at village level.

Standard Operating Procedures should be developed and enforced to ensure that one or two volunteers extend support to the veterinary assistants at RBKs in every village, he suggested that cattle herders should be provided with the phone numbers of call centres and assistants.“Besides providing training to all dairy farmers at Milk Societies in partnership with Amul to improve the quality of milk, steps should be initiated,” he said.

