Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan directs officials to introduce uniform policy for Animal Husbandry

After formulating a comprehensive plan, officials should work on improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu and provide vaccination to the livestock, he said.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 165 veterinary mobile medical ambulances in Tadepalli on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to introduce a uniform policy in Animal Husbandry Department similar to the one introduced in Medical and Health Department that has established two PHCs in every mandal and a village clinic in every village secretariat.

Speaking at the review meeting on Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to usher in multi-tier system and to extend quality services to the people. After formulating a comprehensive plan, officials should work on improving infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu and provide vaccination to the livestock, he said.  

The CM asked officials to strengthen the Animal Husbandry wing in RBKs by enhancing the operational capabilities of Veterinary Assistants similar to the village clinics that consist of an ANM and ASHA worker contributing to a strong public health system at village level.

Standard Operating Procedures should be developed and enforced to ensure that one or two volunteers extend support to the veterinary assistants at RBKs in every village, he suggested that cattle herders should be provided with the phone numbers of call centres and assistants.“Besides providing training to all dairy farmers at Milk Societies in partnership with Amul to improve the quality of milk, steps should be initiated,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp