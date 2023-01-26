Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh leaves Hyderabad to embark on Yuva Galam padayatra

Emotional scenes witnessed at his residence; TDP general secretary to offer prayers at Tirumala temple today

Published: 26th January 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, applies tilak to him as he leaves his Hyderabad home to set off for his padayatra, Yuva Galam | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is all set to launch his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ from Kuppam on January 27, reached Kadapa on Wednesday from his residence in Hyderabad. Emotional scenes were witnessed at his residence when Lokesh took the blessings of his parents Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneswari as well as his uncle Balakrishna and other relatives.

After taking their blessings, Lokesh hugged his mother Bhuvaneswari and father Naidu. Lokesh’s wife Brahmani gave him ‘Harathi’ and applied tilak on his forehead.After offering floral tributes to TDP founder NT Rama Rao at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, Lokesh reached Kadapa. After offering prayers at Devuni Kadapa Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple, he visited Ameen Peer Dargah. He also offered prayers at the Roman Catholic Church in Kadapa.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh seeks the blessings of his mother
by touching her feet in Hyderabad I Express

Later, he reached Tirumala, where he made a night halt. After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning, he will leave for Kuppam and kick-start his 4,000 km padayatra on Friday.Meanwhile, raising objections to the restrictions imposed by police on Lokesh’s padayatra, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the Director General of Police and requested him to take steps to provide adequate security for the smooth conduct of Yuva Galam as per the rule of law. He sought to know why so many restrictions were imposed on Yuva Galam.

Observing that the conditions laid down by Palamaner DSP for Yuva Galam padayatra appear to be ridiculous, Ramaiah demanded that the DGP clear all the hurdles by the time Lokesh begins his 400-day padayatra from Kuppam.

