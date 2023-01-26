Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court guidelines apply to Yuva Galam padyatra: Police

The permission to Lokesh’s padayatra is given as per the rules and regulations set by the Supreme Court, the police said, adding that it is their duty to ensure public safety.

Published: 26th January 2023

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police on Wednesday said the Supreme Court directions apply to all political parties and based on that only they have issued permission for TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra from Kuppam.

Responding to news reports on the conditions laid down for Yuva Galam, the police said as per law and the Indian Police Act, the Supreme Court’s directions apply to all political parties and it was clearly mentioned that rules and regulations should be implemented for organising marches, protests, bandhs, hartals, etc. “The same rules are applied to Yuva Galam Padayatra,” the police said.

“Even for Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Opposition Leader in 2017, permission was given with conditions and the same rules and regulations are applicable now, they averred.“The permission to Lokesh’s padayatra is given as per the rules and regulations set by the Supreme Court, the police said, adding that it is their duty to ensure public safety.

“The law treats everyone equally. Therefore, the same rules and regulations will apply whichever political party undertakes any such activities,’’ the police added.

