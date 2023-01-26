Targeting deals worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore at Vizag Global Investors’ Summit: AP govt

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has set a target to secure investments worth over Rs 1.87 lakh during the Global Investors’ Summit in Vizag, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said on Wednesday. Scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4, this is the first time the YSRC will host a summit after forming government in 2019. As many as 2,500 industrialists and investors from across the globe are expected to take part in the summit themed ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh Where Abundance Meets Prosperity’.

The two-day programme will be conducted at Andhra University Engineering College ground.The upcoming Global Investors’ Summit will be different as it will witness ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies of some industries, Amarnath said while speaking to reporters in the city after undertaking site visits to inspect preparations for the summit and holding interactive meetings with local industrialists.

“Steps are being taken to provide a holistic experience of Andhra Pradesh to the delegates by showcasing the local culture, art, and cuisine during the two-day conference,” he added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the exhibition and an industrial expo with 200 stalls that will be set up to showcase the infrastructure and business-friendly environment in the State and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.Stating that the investors’ summit will change the future of Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath noted that such events were not conducted for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

He explained that the summit will offer an all-inclusive platform to international domestic investors, policy makers and diplomats from various countries. “There will be business-to-business (B2B) and government to business (G2B) meetings, key note speeches and sector-specific plenary sessions,” Amarnath noted.

At least 13 focus sectors, including aero space and defence, agriculture and food processing, automobiles and e-vehicles, textiles and apparels, industrial and logistics infrastructure, petroleum and petrochemicals etc have been identified to promote investments during the summit, the minister elaborated.With three industrial corridors, Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad, the government hopes to connect all the districts so as to ensure industrial development.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has set a target to secure investments worth over Rs 1.87 lakh during the Global Investors’ Summit in Vizag, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said on Wednesday. Scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4, this is the first time the YSRC will host a summit after forming government in 2019. As many as 2,500 industrialists and investors from across the globe are expected to take part in the summit themed ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh Where Abundance Meets Prosperity’. The two-day programme will be conducted at Andhra University Engineering College ground.The upcoming Global Investors’ Summit will be different as it will witness ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies of some industries, Amarnath said while speaking to reporters in the city after undertaking site visits to inspect preparations for the summit and holding interactive meetings with local industrialists. “Steps are being taken to provide a holistic experience of Andhra Pradesh to the delegates by showcasing the local culture, art, and cuisine during the two-day conference,” he added. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the exhibition and an industrial expo with 200 stalls that will be set up to showcase the infrastructure and business-friendly environment in the State and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.Stating that the investors’ summit will change the future of Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath noted that such events were not conducted for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. He explained that the summit will offer an all-inclusive platform to international domestic investors, policy makers and diplomats from various countries. “There will be business-to-business (B2B) and government to business (G2B) meetings, key note speeches and sector-specific plenary sessions,” Amarnath noted. At least 13 focus sectors, including aero space and defence, agriculture and food processing, automobiles and e-vehicles, textiles and apparels, industrial and logistics infrastructure, petroleum and petrochemicals etc have been identified to promote investments during the summit, the minister elaborated.With three industrial corridors, Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad, the government hopes to connect all the districts so as to ensure industrial development.