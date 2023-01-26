Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two AP cops to get President’s medals on Republic Day

The officers will receive awards from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi next year.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 17 police personnel working in various wings across the State to be awarded with President’s Medals on the occasion of Republic Day, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home affairs on Thursday. The officers will receive awards from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi next year.

Out of 17 cops, two officers --Additional Director General of Police Atul Singh and Reserve Sub-Inspector Sangam Venkata Rao--selected for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, while the remaining 15 officials were selected for the Police Medal for meritorious service medals.

The 1995 batch IPS officer Atul Singh had worked as Vizag Commissioner, greyhounds SP, chairman of State level police recruitment board, central vigilance commission and joint secretary of Ministry of Sports and looked after Khelo India & Fit India.The other, Reserve Sub-Inspector of AP 6th battalion Sangam Venkata Rao, joined as a constable in 1983 & received Indian police medal in 2013.

