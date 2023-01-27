Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another ‘controversial’ remark from Balakrishna

Even as Balakrishna was standing, the vehicle driver moved ahead and he almost fell to the back.

ANANTAPUR: In what could stoke further controversy, Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Thursday said late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) used to show more affection towards him than his family as he failed to get it from them. Balakrishna, at the recent success meet of his latest movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, made remarks against ANR and legendary actor SV Ranga Rao leading to a controversy with the family of Nagarjuna, stating that insulting legendary actors like NT Rama Rao and ANR is belittling the film industry.  Taking exception to his remarks against SVR, Kapu leaders demanded an apology from Balakrishna.  

Clarifying on it, Balakrishna said he made the remarks in ‘flow’ and added that one makes such remarks only when he has affection towards a particular person. “I treat ANR as my uncle. He used to show more affection towards me as he did not got that from them (his family),’’ Balakrishna, said adding that he had learnt to be humble from ANR. Balakrishna added that some remarks made in certain slang and language look offensive but are not.

Balakrishna had nearly fell down on his campaign vehicle while participating in the ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ protest in Hindupur on Thursday. Even as Balakrishna was standing, the vehicle driver moved ahead and he almost fell to the back. Other TDP leaders caught him and ensured that he suffered no injury.

