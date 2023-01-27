Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP gets first Dandi March statues, GMC extolled

Lauding the civic body, Sajjala says the move will inspire many

Published: 27th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a move to instill patriotism among the people, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has installed Dandi March statues on the eve of Republic Day in the district on Thursday. The statues, which are a first in the State, were inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh and Chief Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Lauding GMC for installing the statues of freedom fighters, Sajjala said that the Dandi March statues will remain as an inspiration for the public and the officials as well. He called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the freedom struggle. He patted the GMC mayor Manohar Naidu and commissioner Chekuri Keerthi for taking up the Dandi march freedom fighters statues project. Meanwhile, Adimulapu Suresh said, “The Dandi March statues are a great symbol of unity.” District collector Venugopala Reddy, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, public representatives and officials were also present.     

Significance of Dandi March

Dandi Satyagraha or Salt Satyagraha was an act of nonviolent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi and held great significance in the freedom struggle. The twenty-four-day march lasted from 12 March to 6 April in1930 as a direct action campaign of tax resistance and non violent protest against the British salt monopoly. It inspired more people to follow Gandhi’s example and succeeded in giving a much-needed strong inauguration to the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Gandhi started this march with 78 of his trusted volunteers. The march spanned 385 kilometers from Sabaramati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat. Growing numbers of Indians joined them along the way. When Gandhi broke the British Raj salt laws at the inauguration of the march, it sparked large scale acts of civil disobedience against the salt laws by millions of Indians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dandi March Guntur
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp