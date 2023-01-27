Constitutional values for youth: Geddam Jhansi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Constitutional values should be deeply inculcated in students and youth in order to strengthen democracy, said Dalit Sthree Sakthi national convenor Geddam Jhansi. A statewide conference on Promote Constitutional Values and Democracy was held at AC College here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, district court judge Ramagopal said that, it is very important to increase awareness of the constitution and constitutional values in people. It is everyone’s responsibility to reduce economic, social, and gender discrimination in society, he added. Ambedkar, the father of constitution is a symbol of character, said Rajeswar Rao, IRS official.

