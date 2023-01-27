No assurance yet from CM on Capital shifting: Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “We have been pressurising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to start functioning from Visakhapatnam from Ugadi as per the proposal to make Vizag the executive capital. But, the Chief Minster has not yet given an assurance in this regard,” said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath already stated that it has been decided to run administration from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from Ugadi.

Responding to a query on shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam at a media conference on Thursday, Botcha said they (those from Uttarandhra region) want that the capital be shifted at the earliest.

“We have been exerting pressure on the Chief Minister to start functioning from Visakhapatnam by shifting the capital by Ugadi,’’ he said.

Asked about the response from the Chief Minister, Botcha replied, “I don’t think he will say No to his cabinet colleagues.’’ Botcha went on to add that being a soft spoken person, the Chief Minister will just reply back “We will see Anna.”

