Home States Andhra Pradesh

No assurance yet from CM on Capital shifting: Botcha Satyanarayana

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath already stated that it has been decided to run administration from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from Ugadi.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “We have been pressurising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to start functioning from Visakhapatnam from Ugadi as per the proposal to make Vizag the executive capital. But, the Chief Minster has not yet given an assurance in this regard,” said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath already stated that it has been decided to run administration from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from Ugadi.

Responding to a query on  shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam at a media conference on Thursday, Botcha said they (those from Uttarandhra region) want that the capital be shifted at the earliest.
“We have been exerting pressure on the Chief Minister to start functioning from Visakhapatnam by shifting the capital by Ugadi,’’ he said.

Asked about the response from the Chief Minister, Botcha replied, “I don’t think he will say No to his cabinet colleagues.’’ Botcha went on to add that being a soft spoken person, the Chief Minister will just reply back “We will see Anna.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Botcha Satyanarayana Visakhapatnam
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp