Padma Shri an honour for all of us: Sankurathri

KAKINADA: Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, who has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of social work, said, “The award belongs to all the staff of Sankurathri Foundation. It has also increased my responsibility to serve the poor and needy people.”Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla felicitated Chandra Sekhar at the Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade grounds here on Thursday.

Chandra Sekhar, a biologist with Health Canada, settled in Ottawa with his wife Manjari Sankurathri, and their two children Srikiran and Sarada. He lost his wife and two children in bombing of Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) on June 23, 1985 while flying from Canada to India. Three years after the incident, he decided to move ahead and gave his life a new purpose.

In 1988, he sold his house in Canada, and settled down in his wife’s village in Kakinada. He started the Sankurathri Foundation in 1989 with an aim of providing good health and education facilities to the rural people. The foundation has conducted eye tests for more than 35 lakh people in the last three decades, besides providing health services.

Sarada Nilayam, a school set up in 1992 and named after his daughter, has been providing quality education to children belonging to economically weaker sections. To ensure that education of children is not a burden to the poor families, it has been providing education, books, three sets of uniform, transportation, nutritious midday meal, medical checkup and medicines free of cost to all the students.

The foundation, with the support of Manjari Sankurathri Memorial Foundation (MSMF) of Canada, started Srikiran Institute of Ophthalmology in 1993 with an objective to prevent blindness. It has also been extending aid to the people affected by cyclones, floods and other natural calamities in Godavari districts. The foundation has carved a niche for itself with its service activities to the poor.

