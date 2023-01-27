Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Four arrested for bid to steal valuables from temple

It is learnt that the gang was also involved in several other thefts in temples in Tirupati.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police have arrested four persons, who attempted to steal valuables from Vakulamatha temple, and seized Rs 20,000 cash and an auto from them.Additional SP Vimala Kumari disclosed the case details to mediapersons at the Crime Police Station in Tirupati on Thursday.

She said special teams were formed under the supervision of DSP. According to the police, the accused tried to steal valuables from Vakulamatha temple on January 17 and fled after seeing the alerted staff.

It is learnt that the gang was also involved in several other thefts in temples in Tirupati. Based on the data, the police apprehended the accused near Srinivasa Mangapuram flyover. The arrested have been identified as NG Gangaraju (27), G Reddeppa (28), P Narasimhulu (33) and A Kiran (25) belonging to Annamayya and Kadapa districts.

