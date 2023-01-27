Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC established govt of deeds: Guv Harichandan

On the government’s efforts to develop the State, the Governor said the ruling YSRC has been taking a number of initiatives to attract investments into the State.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Harichandan presenting a memento to CM Jagan during the Republic Day fete in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has established itself as a government of deeds and not just words, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan remarked while speaking on the sidelines of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Thursday. He unfurled the National Flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries.

“In the past 43 months, the State government has carried out the essence of the 73-year-old Constitution in its true letter and spirit,” the Governor said and added that the government has achieved the real ‘Gram Swaraj’ which cannot be seen anywhere in the country.

Elaborating, he said, “To fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Grama Swarajyam’, the government established 15,004 village and ward secretariats to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible persons, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation, in a time-bound and transparent manner.”

As many as 2.65 lakh volunteers are distributing pensions to the beneficiaries even before sunrise on the first day of every month, besides delivering many other services, he added. Harichandan added, “On realising that no serious effort was made earlier to change the fate of marginalised sections, the State government embarked on an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer and disbursed Rs 1.82 lakh crore the beneficiaries till date in a most transparent manner.”

He recalled that despite the distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government provided financial aid through Navaratnalu.On the government’s efforts to develop the State, the Governor said the ruling YSRC has been taking a number of initiatives to attract investments into the State. “Between June 2019 and December 31, 2022, 109 large industries have been set up with an investment of Rs 54,236 crore,” he pointed out. In the MSME sector, 1,45,496 units have been established with an investment of Rs 72,608 crore, providing employment to 11,19,944 people, he added.

“Andhra Pradesh is categorised as ‘Top Achiever’ in the Ease of Doing Business index under the Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2020-21. It ranks first in the State Business Reform Action Plan,” the Governor said, adding that the State’s GSDP grew by 11.43% at constant prices during 2021-22, higher than the national GDP of 8.9%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp