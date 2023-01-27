YSRC established govt of deeds: Guv Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has established itself as a government of deeds and not just words, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan remarked while speaking on the sidelines of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Thursday. He unfurled the National Flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries.

“In the past 43 months, the State government has carried out the essence of the 73-year-old Constitution in its true letter and spirit,” the Governor said and added that the government has achieved the real ‘Gram Swaraj’ which cannot be seen anywhere in the country.

Elaborating, he said, “To fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Grama Swarajyam’, the government established 15,004 village and ward secretariats to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible persons, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation, in a time-bound and transparent manner.”

As many as 2.65 lakh volunteers are distributing pensions to the beneficiaries even before sunrise on the first day of every month, besides delivering many other services, he added. Harichandan added, “On realising that no serious effort was made earlier to change the fate of marginalised sections, the State government embarked on an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer and disbursed Rs 1.82 lakh crore the beneficiaries till date in a most transparent manner.”

He recalled that despite the distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government provided financial aid through Navaratnalu.On the government’s efforts to develop the State, the Governor said the ruling YSRC has been taking a number of initiatives to attract investments into the State. “Between June 2019 and December 31, 2022, 109 large industries have been set up with an investment of Rs 54,236 crore,” he pointed out. In the MSME sector, 1,45,496 units have been established with an investment of Rs 72,608 crore, providing employment to 11,19,944 people, he added.

“Andhra Pradesh is categorised as ‘Top Achiever’ in the Ease of Doing Business index under the Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2020-21. It ranks first in the State Business Reform Action Plan,” the Governor said, adding that the State’s GSDP grew by 11.43% at constant prices during 2021-22, higher than the national GDP of 8.9%.

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has established itself as a government of deeds and not just words, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan remarked while speaking on the sidelines of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Thursday. He unfurled the National Flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries. “In the past 43 months, the State government has carried out the essence of the 73-year-old Constitution in its true letter and spirit,” the Governor said and added that the government has achieved the real ‘Gram Swaraj’ which cannot be seen anywhere in the country. Elaborating, he said, “To fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Grama Swarajyam’, the government established 15,004 village and ward secretariats to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible persons, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation, in a time-bound and transparent manner.” As many as 2.65 lakh volunteers are distributing pensions to the beneficiaries even before sunrise on the first day of every month, besides delivering many other services, he added. Harichandan added, “On realising that no serious effort was made earlier to change the fate of marginalised sections, the State government embarked on an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer and disbursed Rs 1.82 lakh crore the beneficiaries till date in a most transparent manner.” He recalled that despite the distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government provided financial aid through Navaratnalu.On the government’s efforts to develop the State, the Governor said the ruling YSRC has been taking a number of initiatives to attract investments into the State. “Between June 2019 and December 31, 2022, 109 large industries have been set up with an investment of Rs 54,236 crore,” he pointed out. In the MSME sector, 1,45,496 units have been established with an investment of Rs 72,608 crore, providing employment to 11,19,944 people, he added. “Andhra Pradesh is categorised as ‘Top Achiever’ in the Ease of Doing Business index under the Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2020-21. It ranks first in the State Business Reform Action Plan,” the Governor said, adding that the State’s GSDP grew by 11.43% at constant prices during 2021-22, higher than the national GDP of 8.9%.