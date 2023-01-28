App released for Srivari darshan bookings

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released a new mobile application, TT Devasthanams, to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience to the devotees with a single touch.The new mobile app, released by the TTD with the support of Jio Platforms, is a one stop solution for devotees that will provide them access to all services, said TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Launching the new Mobile App at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the Chairman said that the app enables pilgrims to access all services, including darshan ticket bookings, accommodation bookings, e-Hundi payments, while elevating the overall devotional experience.

“It is an universal app that acts as a hand guide to pilgrims. Devotees can even watch all four SVBC live programs in this app. Undoubtedly, it is a first-of-its-kind religious app”, Subba Reddy asserted.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy described the app as a ‘Digital Gateway for Pilgrims’.

“We have been working with the Jio team for the past two years to bring out this fully personalised pilgrim-friendly mobile application that presents a wide array of features, which includes real-time updates on events and activities happening in Tirumala,” the EO explained.

Earlier, the Jio team representatives explained the features of the app through a power-point presentation.

The mobile app, includes notifications regarding important announcements, access to live streaming, easy access to on-line resources such as videos, ringtones, wallpapers and crucial do’s and don’ts.

The app is fully integrated with TTD donation and hundi services, providing a convenient payment experience.The Devasthanams officials felicitated the Jio representatives and thanked them for extending support for bringing out the app.

