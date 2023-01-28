Home States Andhra Pradesh

App released for Srivari darshan bookings

The app is fully integrated with TTD donation and hundi services, providing a convenient payment experience.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released a new mobile application, TT Devasthanams, to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience to the devotees with a single touch.The new mobile app, released by the TTD with the support of Jio Platforms, is a one stop solution for devotees that will provide them access to all services, said TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Launching the new Mobile App at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the Chairman said that the app enables pilgrims to access all services, including darshan ticket bookings, accommodation bookings, e-Hundi payments, while elevating the overall devotional experience.

“It is an universal app that acts as a hand guide to pilgrims. Devotees can even watch all four SVBC live programs in this app. Undoubtedly, it is a first-of-its-kind religious app”, Subba Reddy asserted.
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy described the app as a ‘Digital Gateway for Pilgrims’.

“We have been working with the Jio team for the past two years to bring out this fully personalised pilgrim-friendly mobile application that presents a wide array of features, which includes real-time updates on events and activities happening in Tirumala,” the EO explained.

Earlier, the Jio team representatives explained the features of the app through a power-point presentation.
The mobile app, includes notifications regarding important announcements, access to live streaming, easy access to on-line resources such as videos, ringtones, wallpapers and crucial do’s and don’ts. 

The app is fully integrated with TTD donation and hundi services, providing a convenient payment experience.The Devasthanams officials felicitated the Jio representatives and thanked them for extending support for bringing out the app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati TTD
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp