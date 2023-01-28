Extend BEd counselling till Jan 31: Andhra HC to APSCHE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to extend the first phase of counselling for BEd course till January 31. The managements of a few colleges had approached the court stating that they were not included in the list of colleges for BEd counselling.

Petitioners’ counsel informed the court that their colleges were removed from the counselling list on the pretext of having zero admissions on January 24 and the counselling began on January 26. The counsel said though the managements furnished documents stating that their colleges are eligible for counselling, they were removed from the list.

The counsel of APSCHE informed the court that there are certain lapses in the petitioner colleges and they were removed from the list following rules. He said the career of students would be affected if they join such colleges and they were removed from the counselling list in the interest of students.Justice K Manmadha Rao directed APSCHE to include the colleges in the counselling list and extend BEd counselling till January 31.

