Launching family physician concept in AP from March 1: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Three major initiatives of the medical and health sector will be launched on March 1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on the medical and health sector on Friday, directed officials to implement the family doctor concept in a full-fledged manner across the State starting March 1.

On the same day, MLAs and people’s representatives will start visiting government hospitals and interact with patients and staff to monitor the medical services being rendered. The CM also directed officials to begin serving ragi malt to children three times a week under the Gorumudda scheme from March 1.

He instructed the officials to take steps to set up cath labs and cancer testing equipment to introduce cancer treatment methods in all teaching hospitals, including those that are under construction. He stressed the need to implement the orders issued to provide only WHO (World Health Organisation) or GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) authorised medicines to patients in hospitals, while ensuring the availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantity.“Develop public health system in a way that the State can be a role model to the country,” Jagan said.

Emphasising on the need for proper coordination between the Medical and Health, and Women and Child Welfare departments in identifying the anaemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide them nutritious food and medicines by working closely with schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres.

Environmental cleanliness, balanced diet, exercise and other health aspects should be included in the school curriculum for the holistic development of students. Awareness on dental hygiene should also be created among students, Jagan stressed.



The CM felt that the monitoring of MLAs and people’s representatives will help strengthen the functioning of government hospitals and the public health system by taking corrective measures after getting feedback. During the review of village clinics, Jagan suggested that mandal level officials, joint collectors and collectors take prompt action on complaints raised by the medical staff.

“Staff at clinics should conduct an outreach programme in every village and explain the services. High-risk patients, identified during regular checkups, should be shifted to a good hospital for better treatment and special attention should be given to those suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases like hypertension and diabetes,” Jagan said.

Elaborating on the government’s efforts to improve public health, the Chief Minister explained, “About Rs 700 crore is being spent to prevent kidney diseases in Uddanam and another Rs 265 crore in Palakonda. A kidney research centre and hospital are being constructed in Palasa. ”The officials informed him about the app developed by the department on Aarogyasri services.

