On Day 1 of Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh promises special manifesto for youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh launched his 4,000-km ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra in Kuppam at 11.03 am on Friday as per muhurat amid much fanfare.After covering 8.5 km, the first day of the walkathon yatra culminated in a public meeting where Lokesh went hammer and tongs against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.While lashing out at the State government, the TDP MLC also made several promises, particularly to the youth.

Accusing the Chief Minister of betraying the youth by not taking up any job recruitment drives and even chasing away industries from the State, Lokesh announced that the TDP will soon roll out a single-page manifesto for the youth, elaborating on the details of the jobs to be filled by the government, self-employment opportunities and jobs in the private sector. He promised that recruitment of teachers for the District Selection Committee (DSC) will be taken up every year, if the TDP comes to power.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh stood third in farmer suicides during the YSRC regime, Lokesh said quality seeds, fertilisers will be supplied and drip irrigation facility will be arranged once the TDP comes to power. He also promised that all pending irrigation projects will be completed and remunerative prices will be provided to all crops.

A special action plan would be formulated for tenant farmers, he added.Stating that his padayatra has been named as Yuva Galam after observing the problems being faced by the youth, Lokesh said the party’s agenda is to stop migrations and try to ensure that those who have moved to other States come back to AP.

Continuing his onslaught, the 40-year-old asked, “Are you not ashamed to give a notification to fill only 36 vacancies in Group-1 and 2?”Charging the YSRC government with chasing Amara Raja company out of the State, Lokesh asserted it was Chandrababu Naidu who developed the State.

Accusing the YSRC government of destroying the State in almost every way, Lokesh remarked, “Teachers, students, farmers and women, are the victims of this government. Harassment reached its peak in the name of ‘J’ tax.”

Wondering what happened to the Disha Act, he said, “On the Assembly’s floor, Jagan had said action will be initiated in just 21 days against those involved in crimes against women. What happened to that assurance?

On questions on how he could take up a padayatra, the MLC said, “I have every right as it was the TDP that was behind laying 25,000 km cement roads in the State and developing it. I am approaching the people as I have provided employment in the Information Technology sector to 80,000 youth as minister.”

He alleged, “AP has gone back 67 years under Jagan’s rule. The State lost the special status because of Jagan.”

