POCSO case: Kailash Satyarthi extols Prakasam police

ONGOLE: Prominent child rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi lauded Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Malika Garg and police personnel for their efforts in getting death penalty for the accused, who had raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl.

Satyarthi made a telephonic call to the SP. The District SP took the POCSO case of brutal rape and murder a 7-year-old girl under the jurisdiction of Giddalur police station limits and ordered the police to conduct a investigation. She got the accused arrested within 48 hours, sent him to remand & filed a chargesheet in the court.

The SP paid personal supervision on the prosecution of the case by a special good trial monitoring team on POCSO cases so that the accused couldn’t escape the law under any circumstances & presented adequate evidence in the court in getting the accused sentenced to death penalty on Jan 25, an official release said.

Satyarthi lauded AP police under DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy for getting high number of convictions.

