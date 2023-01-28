Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna suffers heart attack, shifted to Bengaluru

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the doctors over phone and took stock of Tarakaratna’s health condition.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna suffered a massive heart attack on Friday. He was admitted to PES Medical College in Kuppam. Tarakaratna went to Kuppam to attend the launching of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra.

When Lokesh came out of a mosque after offering prayers, TDP activists in large numbers who congregated there, surged towards Lokesh all of a sudden and Tarakaratna standing there fainted and fell down. Immediately, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kuppam and later shifted to PES Medical College.

Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is in touch with the doctors, said the condition of Tarakaratna is stable and arrangements are being made to shift him to Bengaluru for better treatment as per the suggestion of PES Medical College doctors.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the doctors over phone and took stock of Tarakaratna’s health condition. After completing the padayatra on day one, Lokesh visited the medical college and enquired about the condition of Tarakaratna. Later in the night, Tarakaratna was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

