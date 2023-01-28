Tirumala temple gears up for Radha Sapthami

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police have made elaborate arrangements for the annual Radha Sapthami, scheduled to be held on Saturday in Tirumala.On Friday, SP P Parameswara Reddy, along with TTD chief vigilance officer Narasimha Kishore, reviewed the arrangements, along with TTD officials at command control centre. Further, the SP visited Pushkarini gallery, entry/exit gates in four mada streets.

He said Vahana sevas will be conducted on Radha Sapthami like Brahmotsavams in mada streets of Tirumala. Devotees from various parts of the country will visit Tirumala to witness the Vahana Seva.

He directed the officials to take all security measures for the peaceful conduct of event as a number of devotees are expected to witness the Sevas, including Suryaprabha Vahana, Garuda Vahana and Chakra Snanam Sevas.

Urging devotees to take care of their children and belongings while attending sevas, the SP appealed to the pilgrims visiting the shrine to follow traffic rules and park their vehicles in dedicated parking lots.

