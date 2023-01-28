Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Gold plating of Ananda Nilayam postponed

TTD plans to opt for global tenders for time-bound completion of works in order to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The gold plating works of Ananda Nilayam, mulled by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the month of February, have been postponed.“We have decided to go for global tenders for time bound completion of the gold malam works in order to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims,” said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking to media persons along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEO Veerabrahmam at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the chairman said that the gold plating works taken up by local contractor in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple were still underway for the past two years.“However, the gold plating works have to be completed within the specific period of time as the temple is being visited by lakhs of devotees,” the TTD chief said.

“We are contemplating to give the project to the best contractor and are calling for global tenders. We will come up with some other date after five or six months and will ensure that the works are completed within time bound to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims,’’ the TTD chairman  added.On the occasion, the chairman Subba Reddy said that the TTD has geared up for one-day Brahmotsavam or Radha Sapthami, which is scheduled on Saturday.

He said that the first Vahanam commences at 5.30 am with Suryaprabha Vahanam and concludes at 9 pm with Chandraprabha Vahanam on Saturday.All the departments, including annaprasadam, health and vigilance, have made necessary arrangements to ensure that the visiting pilgrims have a hassle-free darshan of Vahana Sevas.

