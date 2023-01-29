Home States Andhra Pradesh

47 per cent drop in road accidents: Bapatla SP

He also said that the district police are determined to reduce the number of accidents and introduce various initiatives to educate people and take up road repair works.

Vakul Jindal

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of road accidents in Bapatla has fallen by 47%, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.

The SP was speaking even as the district observed ‘No Accident Day’ on Saturday. As part of it, Jindal distributed helmets to the commuters at Medarametla police station and educated them on the importance of wearing helmets.

Speaking on the occasion, Bapatla Superintendent of Police said they have identified numerous black spots on roads where accidents have frequently occurred across the district and set up caution boards and radioactive stickers. “Several awareness programmes are being conducted to educate commuters and rural people on road safety regulations.”

“As a result, road accidents have decreased by 47% and the death rate decreased by 18% compared to the previous year.”  He also said that the district police are determined to reduce the number of accidents and introduce various initiatives to educate people and take up road repair works.

As the special drive is yielding positive results, we will take all possible action to implement it more vehemently. He appealed to commuters and people to wear helmets while riding on two-wheelers to prevent severe injuries and follow all road safety regulations.

