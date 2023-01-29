Home States Andhra Pradesh

About 1,800 Srivari sevaks render services to devotees on Radha Sapthami

They served beverages, milk, buttermilk, varieties of food items to devotees in all the galleries of four mada streets.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Srivari Sevaks

Srivari Sevaks (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Srivari Sevaks rendered impeccable services to the multitude of devotees who occupied every inch of the galleries in four mada streets on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Radha Sapthami.

Nearly 1,800 Srivari Sevaks have been deployed and pressed into the service of the devotees, who thronged to the venue to witness the Saptha Vahana Sevas from dawn to dusk. An unprecedented pilgrim rush has been witnessed in Tirumala and all the galleries are full to their capacities from the wee hours of the one-day Mini Brahmotsavam.

The Srivari Sevaks have rendered laudable services to the fellow pilgrims waiting in galleries which commenced at 4 am and lasted till 10 pm. Nearly 1,800 volunteers were assisted in various sevas like Annaprasadam serving, distribution of water and for vigilance.

They served beverages, milk, buttermilk, and varieties of food items to devotees in all the galleries of four mada streets. Besides this, they also served Annaprasadam at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, PAC 2, PAC 4, and Vaikuntham Queue Complex. The Sevaks also served food to NCC, police, vigilance, scouts and guides who were drafted for duties at various points in Tirumala. The pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements by TTD and lauded the dedicated services of Srivari Sevaks.

PILGRIMS THRONG GALLERIES FOR THE ANNUAL FEST
A Pilgrim rush was witnessed in Tirumala by filling all galleries

