Andhra Pradesh: CBI quizzes Kadapa Lok Sabha MP Avinash Reddy for over 4 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday recorded the statement of Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash Reddy went to the CBI office at Sultan Bazar in Hyderabad at around 2.30 pm along with his party MLAs from Kadapa district K Srinivasulu and Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

Prior to appearing before the CBI office, Avinash Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma at the latter’s residence in Lotus Pond. The process of recording the statement went on for more than four-and-half hours. Avinash Reddy said that the probe agency recorded his statement under Section 161 of CrPC.

Asked CBI to conduct a fair probe and answered all its queries: MP

He said that the officials did not allow his advocate to be present when his statement was recorded. “I asked the investigators to conduct a fair probe and answered all their queries,’’ he explained. The Kadapa MP said that he cooperated with the investigators and added that he told the CBI that he would be available for summons again if needed.

Avinash Reddy has reportedly sought the CBI to video record the proceedings and also to allow his lawyers to be present during the recording of the statement for a fair trial.

Meanwhile, sources said the investigating agency has inquired Reddy about his location at the time of Viveka's murder and questioned him about who was informed about the issue. Sources claimed that the CBI, with the help of the Call Data Record of the MP, sought to know about the calls he made from his phone on the day of the murder.

Sources also said the CBI enquired about the bank statements two months before the killing of Viveka. The agency recorded his statement with video and informed him to come if necessary in further investigation.

The MP said a section of the media is deliberately making accusations against him. Meanwhile, the special court for CBI cases has started the process of trial in the charge sheet. A supplementary chargesheet was filed by the CBI in the Viveka murder case. The court issued summons to Erra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Sivashankar Reddy and Dastagiri on February 10.

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday recorded the statement of Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash Reddy went to the CBI office at Sultan Bazar in Hyderabad at around 2.30 pm along with his party MLAs from Kadapa district K Srinivasulu and Gadikota Srikanth Reddy. Prior to appearing before the CBI office, Avinash Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma at the latter’s residence in Lotus Pond. The process of recording the statement went on for more than four-and-half hours. Avinash Reddy said that the probe agency recorded his statement under Section 161 of CrPC. Asked CBI to conduct a fair probe and answered all its queries: MP He said that the officials did not allow his advocate to be present when his statement was recorded. “I asked the investigators to conduct a fair probe and answered all their queries,’’ he explained. The Kadapa MP said that he cooperated with the investigators and added that he told the CBI that he would be available for summons again if needed. Avinash Reddy has reportedly sought the CBI to video record the proceedings and also to allow his lawyers to be present during the recording of the statement for a fair trial. Meanwhile, sources said the investigating agency has inquired Reddy about his location at the time of Viveka's murder and questioned him about who was informed about the issue. Sources claimed that the CBI, with the help of the Call Data Record of the MP, sought to know about the calls he made from his phone on the day of the murder. Sources also said the CBI enquired about the bank statements two months before the killing of Viveka. The agency recorded his statement with video and informed him to come if necessary in further investigation. The MP said a section of the media is deliberately making accusations against him. Meanwhile, the special court for CBI cases has started the process of trial in the charge sheet. A supplementary chargesheet was filed by the CBI in the Viveka murder case. The court issued summons to Erra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Sivashankar Reddy and Dastagiri on February 10.