Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: CBI quizzes Kadapa Lok Sabha MP Avinash Reddy for over 4 hours

He said that the officials did not allow his advocate to be present when his statement was recorded.

Published: 29th January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

YS Avinash Reddy

Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday recorded the statement of Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash Reddy went to the CBI office at Sultan Bazar in Hyderabad at around 2.30 pm along with his party MLAs from Kadapa district K Srinivasulu and Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

Prior to appearing before the CBI office, Avinash Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma at the latter’s residence in Lotus Pond. The process of recording the statement went on for more than four-and-half hours. Avinash Reddy said that the probe agency recorded his statement under Section 161 of CrPC.

Asked CBI to conduct a fair probe and answered all its queries: MP

He said that the officials did not allow his advocate to be present when his statement was recorded. “I asked the investigators to conduct a fair probe and answered all their queries,’’ he explained. The Kadapa MP said that he cooperated with the investigators and added that he told the CBI that he would be available for summons again if needed.

Avinash Reddy has reportedly sought the CBI to video record the proceedings and also to allow his lawyers to be present during the recording of the statement for a fair trial.

Meanwhile, sources said the investigating agency has inquired Reddy about his location at the time of Viveka's murder and questioned him about who was informed about the issue. Sources claimed that the CBI, with the help of the Call Data Record of the MP, sought to know about the calls he made from his phone on the day of the murder.

Sources also said the CBI enquired about the bank statements two months before the killing of Viveka. The agency recorded his statement with video and informed him to come if necessary in further investigation.

The MP said a section of the media is deliberately making accusations against him.  Meanwhile, the special court for CBI cases has started the process of trial in the charge sheet. A supplementary chargesheet was filed by the CBI in the Viveka murder case. The court issued summons to Erra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Sivashankar Reddy and Dastagiri on February 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI YS Avinash Reddy
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp