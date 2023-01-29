Andhra Pradesh CM to hold key meet ahead of Global Investors Summit

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a build-up to the Global Investors Summit to be organised in the Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam on March 3 & 4, the State government is planning to conduct a series of events to showcase the investment opportunities in the State.

Apart from organising a diplomatic conclave, another meeting will be conducted with the Chairmen, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of various industries.

In order to attract more industrialists to the Summit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself would be addressing the ambassadors of various countries at a meeting in Delhi on January 31. In the evening of the same day, the Chief Minister will chair the meeting of Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries.

Speaking to TNIE, Advisor to Government (Industries) Lanka Sridhar said that ambassadors from more than 30 countries would be attending the meeting, where the Chief Minister and the officials of the State government would explain the investment opportunities in Andhra.

Informing that around 35 Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries confirmed their participation in the meeting, he felt that the number could increase close to 50 by Monday. “We got confirmation of delegates from 16 Multi-National Companies, who are showing interest to expand their operations in Andhra Pradesh,’’ Sridhar said.

This will be followed by roadshows in as many as six cities in India. Starting from Mumbai, the roadshows will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata in February.

The Andhra Pradesh government finalised two to three sectors, which should be highlighted in each of the six cities for attracting investments to the State.

Meanwhile, as the existing Industrial Policy is set to lapse in February, the State government will roll out the new policy in mid-February and the officials will also explain to the investors about the salient features of the new policy to attract huge investments.

Asserting that the upcoming policy will be very attractive, Sridhar maintained that the Chief Minister was keen on generating more employment for the youth.”Our first priority is to provide as many as jobs to the youth and the focus on investments will be in that direction,’’ he added.

EYES ON TOP CEOS, ENVOYS

Ambassadors from more than 30 countries would be attending the meeting, where the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the officials of the Andhra Pradesh government would explain the investment opportunities. Moreover, 35 Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries will participate in the crucial meet

