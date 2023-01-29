Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to hold key meet ahead of Global Investors Summit

Jagan will chair meet with ambassadors of various countries, industrialists in Delhi on Jan 31 to attract investments

Published: 29th January 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with the YSRC rank and file of Vijayawada East Constituency at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As a build-up to the Global Investors Summit to be organised in the Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam on March 3 & 4, the State government is planning to conduct a series of events to showcase the investment opportunities in the State.

Apart from organising a diplomatic conclave, another meeting will be conducted with the Chairmen, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of various industries.

In order to attract more industrialists to the Summit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself would be addressing the ambassadors of various countries at a meeting in Delhi  on January 31. In the evening of the same day, the Chief Minister will chair the meeting of Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries.

Speaking to TNIE, Advisor to Government (Industries) Lanka Sridhar said that ambassadors from more than 30 countries would be attending the meeting, where the Chief Minister and the officials of the State government would explain the investment opportunities in Andhra.

Informing that around 35 Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries confirmed their participation in the meeting, he felt that the number could increase close to 50 by Monday. “We got confirmation of delegates from 16 Multi-National Companies, who are showing interest to expand their operations in Andhra Pradesh,’’ Sridhar said.

This will be followed by roadshows in as many as six cities in India. Starting from Mumbai, the roadshows will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata in February.
The Andhra Pradesh government finalised two to three sectors, which should be highlighted in each of the six cities for attracting investments to the State.

Meanwhile, as the existing Industrial Policy is set to lapse in February, the State government will roll out the new policy in mid-February and the officials will also explain to the investors about the salient features of the new policy to attract huge investments.

Asserting that the upcoming policy will be very attractive, Sridhar maintained that the Chief Minister was keen on generating more employment for the youth.”Our first priority is to provide as many as jobs to the youth and the focus on investments will be in that direction,’’ he added.

EYES ON TOP CEOS, ENVOYS
Ambassadors from more than 30 countries would be attending the meeting, where the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the officials of the Andhra Pradesh government would explain the investment opportunities. Moreover, 35 Chairmen, MDs and CEOs of various industries will participate in the crucial meet 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Global Investors Summit
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp