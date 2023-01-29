Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: People worry over pig deaths in Amalapuram

The vaccine, which is manufactured in Bangalore has reached Vijayawada and would be shifted to Konaseema district, district officer of animal husbandry department Dr Adidala Jaipal said.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

pig

For representational purposes

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: The death of pigs in large numbers for the past five days in Amalapauram and nearby villages in the Konaseema district has left the people worried. The animal husbandry department is clueless about the reasons for the deaths.

According to municipal commissioner Vommi Appala Naidu, the majority of the deaths were recorded in Amalapuram municipality limits, where 200 pigs died on January 24.

The next day, at least 300 pigs died, a pig breeder Amaladasu Chinnayya said that it was for the first time that an incident took place in Amalapuram.

The pig rearers can earn Rs 1 lakh just by selling the meat of a fully grown pig and now, they are lamenting that they would incur huge losses. He urged the authorities to probe into the cause of the death. Officials have conducted an autopsy on two pigs and collected the samples and sent them to the Kakinada disease diagnostic laboratory. 

Veterinary doctors suspect that the cause of death might be Classical Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease among the pigs and the animal husbandry department is providing vaccination to pigs. 

The vaccine, which is manufactured in Bangalore has reached Vijayawada and would be shifted to Konaseema district, the district officer of the animal husbandry department Dr Adidala Jaipal said. He said around 2,000 vials are being arrived in the district and would be administered to the pigs as early as possible. Jaipal said several pigs were rescued by local animal husbandry staff intervention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pig deaths Amalapuram
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp