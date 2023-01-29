Andhra Pradesh tops in 3 categories of policing in India: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police department stood first in three categories of policing in a survey conducted by the Central government and some other private agencies, said Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

The results were announced during the All India DGPs conference held from January 20 to 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah were present and gave awards to the DGP.

Explaining the awards, Rajendranath Reddy said that the survey was primarily focused on three categories as Public trust, Efficiency, and Honesty in the police department and was measured based on public response and services being offered by the department to the public. He said that the Andhra Pradesh police department bagged first in all three categories.

“It is a moment of pride for the state of Andhra Pradesh and the police department. This has proved that AP police are committed to safety, security and selfless services to the public,” Rajendranath Reddy told TNIE.

During the conference, Rajendranath Reddy explained to PM Modi, the Home minister and DGPs of other states about various initiatives implemented during the last year by the Andhra Pradesh police. He said that 1.7 crore registrations of the Disha SOS mobile applications were clocked as of January 20.

He also highlighted the department shifted to convictions-based investigations to bring deterrence among criminals, while balancing people-friendly policing. “The awards are a result of quick police response, usage of technology in policing and inculcating a sense of discipline in the force,” he said.

