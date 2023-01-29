Antarvedi Thirukalyana fest kick-starts amid fanfare in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM : Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Divya Thirukalyana festival kick-started on Saturday. Antarvedi, where the river Godavari merges with the sea, is located at Sakinetipalli mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Every year, the residents of the Antarvedi and Konaseema regions hold the festival in a grand manner. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other political leaders will also take part in the ten-day festival and participate in the prestigious and famous Rathotsavam of the temple deity. Special Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses are deployed to help transport pilgrims, said the temple authorities.

Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, Endowment deputy commissioner Vijaya Raju, Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu, DSP KV Ramana and temple executive committee members reviewed the arrangements being taken.

It is expected that around 3.5 lahks to 4 lakh devotees may visit the temple to perform puja, explained the temple assistant commissioner Satyanarayana.

AMALAPURAM : Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Divya Thirukalyana festival kick-started on Saturday. Antarvedi, where the river Godavari merges with the sea, is located at Sakinetipalli mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district. Every year, the residents of the Antarvedi and Konaseema regions hold the festival in a grand manner. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other political leaders will also take part in the ten-day festival and participate in the prestigious and famous Rathotsavam of the temple deity. Special Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses are deployed to help transport pilgrims, said the temple authorities. Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, Endowment deputy commissioner Vijaya Raju, Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu, DSP KV Ramana and temple executive committee members reviewed the arrangements being taken. It is expected that around 3.5 lahks to 4 lakh devotees may visit the temple to perform puja, explained the temple assistant commissioner Satyanarayana.