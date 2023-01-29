GO copy on retirement age hike false: Andhra Pradesh Special CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department, on Saturday clarified that the copy of GO 5 in circulation on social media platforms and reported on some TV channels pertaining to the increase in the retirement age of government employees from 62 to 65, was false and fabricated.

There was no truth in the claim that the GO was issued by the Finance Department, he said.

In a statement, Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat urged the people and employees not to be misled by the false GO copy in circulation on social media platforms.

Furthermore, he said the issue was taken to the notice of Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Varma. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez has been urged to register a case against those who fabricated the GO copy and put it in circulation on social media platforms, he added.

