Kuppam police register case against Andhra Pradesh TDP chief

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Kuppam police booked a case against Andhra Pradesh TDP chief K Atchannaidu on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Siva Kumar. The Sub-Inspector, in his complaint, stated that Atchannaidu made inappropriate comments against the police during Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Kuppam Assembly constituency on Friday.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association submitted a representation to Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy at the district police office on Saturday urging him to take action against TDP leader Atchannaidu for his adverse remarks.

The association demanded an apology from the TDP leader to the Police Department and said police personnel have been working round-the-clock for ensuring the safety and security of politicians and also maintain law and order in the country effectively.

“It is very unfortunate that the senior politician has used such abusive words against the Police Department. The TDP leader should watch the video of the meeting and withdraw the adverse remarks made by him,” it demanded.

