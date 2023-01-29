Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Need to raise awareness on legal rights’, says chairman YVS Parthasarathi

Joint collector Rajakumari, additional SP Srinivasa Rao, and other officials were present.

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Awareness programmes on legal services should be held more frequently to educate people on various laws, said district legal services authority, chairman YVS Parthasarathi.

A new module legal services camp was held by DLSA at the collectorate here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the officials of DLSA should coordinate with all the other government departments to ensure that all the eligible people are receiving various government welfare schemes.

He also said that crimes against children are on the rise in the district recently, so awareness programmes should be conducted for parents to observe their children closely to guide them to have a bright future. Joint collector Rajakumari, additional SP Srinivasa Rao, and other officials were present.

