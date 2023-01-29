Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raise voice against 'cut' in BC quota: Nara Lokesh

Lokesh asked what happened to the promise of Jagan that Minimum Support Price will be paid to farmers for their agricultural produce.

Published: 29th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:18 AM

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh interacts with people during Yuva Galam on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only CM in the country, who ‘reduced’ reservation for BCs by 10% and it made thousands of leaders lose their posts in local bodies.

On the second day of his Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Kuppam Assembly constituency, Lokesh exhorted all sections of people to raise their voices against the ‘cut’ in reservation for BCs and also against the injustice being done to the backward communities.

Promising to stand by the BCs, he said the TDP will soon form an empowerment committee for Backward Classes. “The ruling YSRC leaders who speak about social justice, are doing social injustice with their deeds,” he remarked.

When local people informed that they were being subjected to various kinds of harassment by the YSRC leaders during an interaction, Lokesh said several false cases, including a murder case, were also filed against him. “I am not scared of such cases,” he asserted. Lokesh asked what happened to the promise of Jagan that the Minimum Support Price will be paid to farmers for their agricultural produce.

“The Agricultural Minister, against whom a theft case is pending, has forgotten the farmers while making rounds to the CBI,” he observed. Lokesh promised to pay MSP for all the crops once the TDP returns to power in the State. Stating that iron boxes and other materials were provided to the Rajaka community members during the TDP rule, he promised to revive all the welfare schemes and also construct community halls if the TDP comes to power.

Teja, who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident and got aid of `16 lakh during the previous regime, met Lokesh and thanked him for the aid. “I am able to walk now only due to the aid extended by former CM Chandrababu Naidu,” Teja said and broke down after hugging Lokesh.

