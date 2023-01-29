Screening of  docuseries on Modi halted at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The banned BBCs documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’ was screened by SFI (Students Federation of India) students on Friday at the premises of Andhra University. The students screened the docuseries at the Satavahana hostel around 9 pm when a group of ABVP activists from the university reached the location and objected to it.

Shortly, the chief warden of Arts College hostels, G Veerraju and others reached the spot and warned them against screening it. “We directed the nearby security to stop the screening as soon as we got the information. By the time we reached the hostel, the screening had stopped. Irrespective of what the content is, we do not want any kind of disturbance in the university,” stated Veerraju.

He further added that the students who screened the docuseries told him that they did not intend to oppose or hurt anyone, but they were watching it by themselves. Condemning this act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in the university demanded the V-C take stringent action. “This is an act of treason and we don’t want anti-social student unions to pollute the atmosphere of the universities,” said Mahindra, National Executive Member, of ABVP.

