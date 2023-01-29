Home States Andhra Pradesh

Screening of  docuseries on Modi halted at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

He further added that the students who screened the docuseries told him that they did not intend to oppose or hurt anyone, but they were watching it by themselves.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra University (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The banned BBCs documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’ was screened by SFI (Students Federation of India) students on Friday at the premises of Andhra University. The students screened the docuseries at the Satavahana hostel around 9 pm when a group of ABVP activists from the university reached the location and objected to it.

Shortly, the chief warden of Arts College hostels, G Veerraju and others reached the spot and warned them against screening it. “We directed the nearby security to stop the screening as soon as we got the information. By the time we reached the hostel, the screening had stopped. Irrespective of what the content is, we do not want any kind of disturbance in the university,” stated Veerraju.

He further added that the students who screened the docuseries told him that they did not intend to oppose or hurt anyone, but they were watching it by themselves. Condemning this act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in the university demanded the V-C take stringent action. “This is an act of treason and we don’t want anti-social student unions to pollute the atmosphere of the universities,” said Mahindra, National Executive Member, of ABVP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra University BBCs documentary
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp