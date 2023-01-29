Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tiger triggers panic, spotted in Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh

This made the forest officials suspect that the cattle killed in Velagalapaya could be by the tiger.

Published: 29th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ardhaveedu villagers residing on the fringes of the Nallamalla forest range in the Prakasam district are in a state of fear as a tiger is on the prowl.

The big cat killed two cows, an oxen and a deer in the villages of Maaguturu, Lakshmipuram, Kakarla and others on the fringes of the Nallamalla forest in the past 10 days. The recent killing of a cow took place in Velgalapaya village in Ardhaveedu mandal limits. Following this, the village heads informed the forest officials about the possibility of a big cat on the prowl.

Though the forest officials initially suspected that a leopard might be on the prowl, the pug marks they found made them suspect that it could be a tiger instead. The forest officials fixed a trap camera in Maaguturu village near the carcass of a cow, which was killed by a wild animal. The movement of a tiger was captured in the camera.

This made the forest officials suspect that the cattle killed in Velagalapaya could be by the tiger. Going by the measurements of the pug marks found near the carcass, the officials found that the big cat had killed cattle in the village.

FOREST DEPT SOUNDS ALERT
“We have asked the villagers to be on high alert & inform us so that we take preventive  measures,’’ said Prasad Reddy, Divisional Range Forest Officer, Nagulavaram section

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam district Tiger
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp