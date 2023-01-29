Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC in Andhra Pradesh will not be rattled by yatras: Ambati Rambabu 

Says Lokesh doesn’t have credibility to be a leader, but his father Naidu is trying to force him on people of State

Published: 29th January 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rambabu

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “We will not be rattled by yatras of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh and foster son Pawan Kalyan. While the TDP chief’s son is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra, his foster son is set to embark on a yatra on his campaign vehicle Varahi,” said Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Ambati said while Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan went to the extent of making senseless remarks against his own father, Lokesh is claiming that he is a more efficient administrator than his father Naidu. Actor-politician Konidela Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu need to clarify the remarks by made the JSP chief against his own father, he said.

On Lokesh claiming that he has every right and eligibility to embark on padayatra as he had contributed to the development of the State as a former minister, Ambati said he does not have any eligibility except being the son of Naidu.

He said the TDP had to confine itself to just 23 Assembly seats with the electoral debut of Lokesh. Now, the Yuva Galam Padayatra of Lokesh will cause further dent to the TDP. “Lokesh does not have the credibility or personality to be a leader, but his father is trying to force him on the people of the State,’’ he observed.

Ambati asserted that no force can stand against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is delivering a transparent and effective administration in the State. “We have the support of the people and we have been with them throughout the past three-and-half years rule of the YSRC. We need not fear about someone, who is undertaking padayatra or another coming on Varahi,” he averred.

On the remarks of TDP AP chief K Atchannaidu against the police department, Ambati said it shows the frustration of the party as Lokesh’s padayatra has failed to evoke a good response. “The padayatra is the start of the further downfall of TDP. It is unfortunate that the State TDP chief made such remarks against the police, who are providing security for the padayatra,’’ he said, and urged policemen, who are performing their duties, not to have food arranged by the TDP during the padayatra as the opposition leaders do not have moral values.

Ambati Rambabu YSRC
Comments

