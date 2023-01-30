Home States Andhra Pradesh

1572 CE inscription found inside Seshachalam hills

Rare Telugu inscription was discovered in YSR Kadapa district | Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A forest range officer (FRO) in Konarajupalli of YSR district discovered a rare Telugu inscription dating back to Common Era (CE). The inscription, ‘Sakab 149(4), Angira, Ashadasu 2, Wednesday = 1572 Common Era June 12 , was engraved on both sides of the stone, the officials said.

The stone was found inside the reserve forest area of Seshachalam hills outside the Konarajupalli village.
It was written in Telugu language that shows the records as leasing of lands to Madinayani, Basinayani and Rasinayani in the village Dayanagiri for providing food offerings and conducting worship to Lord Sri Rama by Mahamandaleshwar Madiraju Nagaramojadeva Maharaju (King).

According to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director Munirathnam Reddy, the awareness created to the public by ASI, the forest official who has discovered the description inside the forest had brought the issue to their notice.

Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE that Vontimitta FRO Prasad went inside the forest on Friday and Saturday. He had discovered the inscription and sent the photographs to the ASI. He further elaborated that the inscription is a ‘Gift of Land’ i.e., the land given for lease by three people and the lease amount earned from it should be used for conducting Pooja and other rituals to Sri Ram temple.

He explained that the Rayalaseema region, which was under Vijayanagar empire rule for several years has many inscriptions which will give a lot of information about that period. He said at least 40 inscriptions which are still hidden can be found inside the reserve forests and rural areas of the region.

