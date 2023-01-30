Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 players from Vijayawada selected for first Asian Shooting Ball Championship

Players from many countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Malaysia, will participate in the event.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shooting ball players from Vijayawada, Gogulamudi Vijay Kumar, Ponnada Haneeth Nag and Mallavarapu Siva Anjaneyulu, have been selected for the first Asian Shooting Ball Championship, scheduled to be held at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh from February 1 to 2.

“The Shooting Ball Federation of India inducted the three players into the Indian team based on their performance in the 41st Shooting Ball Senior National Championship held at Jaipur in Rajasthan from December 22 to 27,” said Krishna district Shooting Ball Association president A Rajasekhar.   

Players from many countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Malaysia, will participate, he added.“One of the selected players, Gogulamudi Vijay Kumar is a senior physical education teacher and also a secretary of the Association. He is striving for the development of the sport in the district. Recently, he had organised the South Zone Shooting Ball Championship successfully in Vijayawada,” Rajasekhar pointed out.

Association president Rajasekhar, vice-president Venkata Rao, legal advisor K Stalin and others felicitated the trio at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) chief coach SA Azeez and others congratulated the players.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Shooting Ball Championship Shooting Ball Federation of India
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp