3 players from Vijayawada selected for first Asian Shooting Ball Championship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shooting ball players from Vijayawada, Gogulamudi Vijay Kumar, Ponnada Haneeth Nag and Mallavarapu Siva Anjaneyulu, have been selected for the first Asian Shooting Ball Championship, scheduled to be held at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh from February 1 to 2.

“The Shooting Ball Federation of India inducted the three players into the Indian team based on their performance in the 41st Shooting Ball Senior National Championship held at Jaipur in Rajasthan from December 22 to 27,” said Krishna district Shooting Ball Association president A Rajasekhar.

Players from many countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Malaysia, will participate, he added.“One of the selected players, Gogulamudi Vijay Kumar is a senior physical education teacher and also a secretary of the Association. He is striving for the development of the sport in the district. Recently, he had organised the South Zone Shooting Ball Championship successfully in Vijayawada,” Rajasekhar pointed out.

Association president Rajasekhar, vice-president Venkata Rao, legal advisor K Stalin and others felicitated the trio at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) chief coach SA Azeez and others congratulated the players.

