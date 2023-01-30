CM enhanced taxes instead of benefits: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, on the third day of his Yuva Galam padayatra, interacted with a cross section of people to know their problems. Interacting with a group of women on Sunday, he asked whether the YSRC government is implementing the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi and social security pensions to the eligible people effectively as promised.

Lokesh questioned the government whether the pension scheme for all those who have completed 45 years of age as promised is being extended to beneficiaries or not. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, before the elections, said he would increase everything. The people thought that the welfare schemes would be extended to more beneficiaries. But, the government has increased all taxes,” he remarked.

Lokesh accused the CM of deceiving women in the name of implementing the Disha Act. “Except two-wheelers which are seen in the name of Disha, the Act is not in force,” he observed.

The TDP general secretary promised to reduce the tax burden on the common man once his party is back to power in the State. A plan of action will be evolved to reduce the prices of essential commodities, he promised.

Observing that women are being humiliated by none other than the YSRC ministers, Lokesh felt that the atrocities against women are on the rise because of the behaviour of the ruling party leaders. Lessons to respect women will be included in the syllabus for all the subjects from the school level if the TDP comes to power and adequate measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of women in the State, he said.

Interacting with farmers at Gundisettipalli, he recalled that during the TDP regime 50% subsidy was provided to dairy farmers to purchase cattle and for SCs 70% subsidy was given. “Now, there is no subsidy and on top of it the ruling YSRC has deceived the dairy farmers by not fulfilling the promise of payment of Rs 4 as bonus per litre of milk,” he pointed out.

Lokesh also visited the Sunday Market at Santhipuram and spoke to the vendors and traders, who sought allotment of separate land for the village fair. Villagers of Babunagar narrated their woes to Lokesh that they do not have even proper road as the damaged paths were not repaired in the recent past. Lokesh promised to develop roads in rural areas within 100 days of the TDP coming to power in the State.

