Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consider ryots’ demand for barrage, Andhra Pradesh BJP urges Centre

The protesters, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, visited the spot, where the Centre has proposed to construct the iconic bridge across Krishna river at cost Rs 1,200 crore.

Published: 30th January 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Farmers and Rayalaseema activists, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, stage a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat in Kurnool on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after farmers and Rayalaseema activists staged a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat in Kurnool district demanding construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on Krishna river instead of an iconic bridge, the State BJP on Sunday urged the Centre to look into the people’s demand positively.

The protesters, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, visited the spot, where the Centre has proposed to construct the iconic bridge across Krishna river at cost Rs 1,200 crore. They are of the view that the proposed iconic bridge will not serve the real purpose of people of Rayalaseema. Construction of a barrage in place of the iconic bridge will help meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of backward Rayalaseema region, they said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday wrote letters to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging them to consider the demand of Rayalaseema farmers for a barrage in place of the iconic bridge.Veerraju said he will meet the two Union ministers and apprise them of aspirations of people of Rayalaseema with regard to the barrage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp