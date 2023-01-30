Consider ryots’ demand for barrage, Andhra Pradesh BJP urges Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after farmers and Rayalaseema activists staged a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat in Kurnool district demanding construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on Krishna river instead of an iconic bridge, the State BJP on Sunday urged the Centre to look into the people’s demand positively.

The protesters, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, visited the spot, where the Centre has proposed to construct the iconic bridge across Krishna river at cost Rs 1,200 crore. They are of the view that the proposed iconic bridge will not serve the real purpose of people of Rayalaseema. Construction of a barrage in place of the iconic bridge will help meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of backward Rayalaseema region, they said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday wrote letters to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging them to consider the demand of Rayalaseema farmers for a barrage in place of the iconic bridge.Veerraju said he will meet the two Union ministers and apprise them of aspirations of people of Rayalaseema with regard to the barrage.

VIJAYAWADA: A day after farmers and Rayalaseema activists staged a protest at Sangameswara temple ghat in Kurnool district demanding construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on Krishna river instead of an iconic bridge, the State BJP on Sunday urged the Centre to look into the people’s demand positively. The protesters, led by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee, visited the spot, where the Centre has proposed to construct the iconic bridge across Krishna river at cost Rs 1,200 crore. They are of the view that the proposed iconic bridge will not serve the real purpose of people of Rayalaseema. Construction of a barrage in place of the iconic bridge will help meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of backward Rayalaseema region, they said. BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday wrote letters to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging them to consider the demand of Rayalaseema farmers for a barrage in place of the iconic bridge.Veerraju said he will meet the two Union ministers and apprise them of aspirations of people of Rayalaseema with regard to the barrage.