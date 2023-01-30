Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Harassed’ man dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh, SI suspended

The deceased was identified as K Dastagiri, a native of Chinnarajupalem village in Banaganapalle mandal.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 25-year-old man unable to bear the alleged police harassment reportedly died by suicide at Banaganapalle police station on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as K Dastagiri, a native of Chinnarajupalem village in Banaganapalle mandal.

According to police, a civil dispute arose between Gurramma and Varalakshmi over a loan of Rs 50,000 a few months ago. Meanwhile, sub-inspector of Banaganapalle rural police station Ramshankar Naik tried to settle the issue and harassed Gurramma by threatening her and her son K Dastagiri of serious action.

Unable to bear the harassment, mother and son attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on the police station premises. Dastagiri died while being shifted to government hospital. Gurramma was referred to Kurnool government general hospital where the doctors said her condition is critical.

Meanwhile, angered relatives of the victims and locals staged a dharna in front of the police station and at Banaganapalle main road on Sunday along with the body of Dastagiri creating tense movements. TDP former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy, BJP OBC wing district president Shivakrishna Yadav and Left party activists supported them and participated in the protest.

However, Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar and SP K Raghuveer Reddy rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters by suspending sub-inspector Ramshankar Naik. A case  has also been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp