‘Harassed’ man dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh, SI suspended

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 25-year-old man unable to bear the alleged police harassment reportedly died by suicide at Banaganapalle police station on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as K Dastagiri, a native of Chinnarajupalem village in Banaganapalle mandal.

According to police, a civil dispute arose between Gurramma and Varalakshmi over a loan of Rs 50,000 a few months ago. Meanwhile, sub-inspector of Banaganapalle rural police station Ramshankar Naik tried to settle the issue and harassed Gurramma by threatening her and her son K Dastagiri of serious action.

Unable to bear the harassment, mother and son attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on the police station premises. Dastagiri died while being shifted to government hospital. Gurramma was referred to Kurnool government general hospital where the doctors said her condition is critical.

Meanwhile, angered relatives of the victims and locals staged a dharna in front of the police station and at Banaganapalle main road on Sunday along with the body of Dastagiri creating tense movements. TDP former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy, BJP OBC wing district president Shivakrishna Yadav and Left party activists supported them and participated in the protest.

However, Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar and SP K Raghuveer Reddy rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters by suspending sub-inspector Ramshankar Naik. A case has also been registered.

KURNOOL: A 25-year-old man unable to bear the alleged police harassment reportedly died by suicide at Banaganapalle police station on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as K Dastagiri, a native of Chinnarajupalem village in Banaganapalle mandal. According to police, a civil dispute arose between Gurramma and Varalakshmi over a loan of Rs 50,000 a few months ago. Meanwhile, sub-inspector of Banaganapalle rural police station Ramshankar Naik tried to settle the issue and harassed Gurramma by threatening her and her son K Dastagiri of serious action. Unable to bear the harassment, mother and son attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on the police station premises. Dastagiri died while being shifted to government hospital. Gurramma was referred to Kurnool government general hospital where the doctors said her condition is critical. Meanwhile, angered relatives of the victims and locals staged a dharna in front of the police station and at Banaganapalle main road on Sunday along with the body of Dastagiri creating tense movements. TDP former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy, BJP OBC wing district president Shivakrishna Yadav and Left party activists supported them and participated in the protest. However, Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar and SP K Raghuveer Reddy rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters by suspending sub-inspector Ramshankar Naik. A case has also been registered.