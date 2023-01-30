‘Maagha’ starts, good days for wedding industry in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Besides weddings, several engagement functions, stone laying and house warming ceremonies, and Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams will also be performed in the span of 45 days.

Published: 30th January 2023

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a one-month break, the onset of the Maagha month has brought in good news for the wedding industry as around 2,000 marriages and other functions are scheduled to be held in the next 45 days in various function halls and premises of famous temples in Prakasam district.  

According to pundits, muhurats are available for February 1, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 23, 24, and March 1, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15 and 17 for Hindu marriages of all castes. Besides weddings, several engagement functions, stone laying and housewarming ceremonies, and Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams will also be performed in the span of 45 days.

“As per the Hindu astrology, there are a handful of Sumuhurthams for brides and bridegrooms with various types of horoscopes during the Maagham masam (January 26 to March 17). My students, fellow purohits and I are going to perform many marriage rituals these days across the district and most of them will be held in Ongole city limits only,” MS Sastry, a Purohit from Ongole told TNIE.

It may be noted that there are around 150 big or small function halls/Kalyana Mandapams in the district and 30- 35 of them are situated in and around Ongole. One wedding function can provide employment to at least 50-60 people, including pandits, flower decorators, tailors, videographers and others. 

“We are a troupe of 12 and have around 1o wedding programmes between January 26 and March 5. The season is a prime time as as we make good earnings, band troupe member, explained.

