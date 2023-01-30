Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal villagers in AP build makeshift school to end children’s ordeal of travelling on horseback

The villagers said a doctor from the USA, Suresh, promised to build the school after reading reports on the tribals building roads by themselves.  

Published: 30th January 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

PTG Kondu tribesmen construct a makeshift school at Neredubandha on the border of Anakapalle and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts I express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Villagers of the Kondu tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PTG), constructed a makeshift school with ‘shramdan’ at Neredubandha, a village on the border of Anakapalle and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

As many as 18 families and 28 children reside in the two hamlets of Neredubandha and Panukulabanda. Of the total, 12 children were enrolled to a school at Z Jogampeta, five km from their village, this year. In a bid to avail the benefits under the State government’s Amma Vodi scheme, which makes 75% attendance mandatory, the students were forced to go to school either on horseback or walk the distance due to the lack of a motorable road.     

During a meeting on January 8, the villagers shared their safety concerns over the children going to school on a horseback and tiger movement in the region. Following this, they decided to construct a school at Neredubandha. However, their problem remains unresolved as they have now appealed to the ITDA project officer to allot a teacher to the school.

Each family contributed `500 to purchase 500 tiles from Z Kothapeta. They brought the material in an auto to Z Jogampeta and from there carried it to Neredubandha on a horseback. The tribals collected wood from the nearby forest and constructed a shed under shramdan. As many as 60 tribesmen, including children, participated and completed the construction in 10 days.

Village elders Killo Potti Dora and D Appa Rao said they constructed the shed for a school so that the government will appoint a teacher. “We urge the ITDA project officer to visit our village, understand the conditions we are living in and do the needful,” they added.The villagers said a doctor from the USA, Suresh, promised to build the school after reading reports on the tribals building roads by themselves. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondu tribe
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp