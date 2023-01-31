Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flight returns to Vijayawada airport after technical snag

According to authorities, the flight landed safely.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special flight carrying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Monday. The flight, which was scheduled to reach Delhi, returned to the airport after suffering a technical snag.

CM Jagan was on his way to Delhi to attend Global Investment Summit preparatory meet with industrialists and ambassadors. He was accompanied by MP PV Midhun Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others.

According to authorities, the flight landed safely. “There was pressure in the flight cabin due to leakage in air-condition valve. Noticing it, the pilot brought back the flight to the airport within 24 minutes after it took off,” officials said.

CM leaves for New Delhi in special flight

The Chief Minister and his delegation boarded the special flight before 5 pm and it took off at 5:03 pm Within a few minutes, the technical glitch was noticed.

Vijayawada Airport Director M Lakshmikanth Reddy said any flight that is scheduled to fly has to pass thorough a series of checks before it takes off. “A flight will take off only after a proper check. Even if there is a small technical glitch, the pilot returns to the airport and the same has happened in this case,’’ he said, adding  that the safety of passengers is paramount for a pilot.

The Chief Minister, who returned to his residence at Tadepalle from the airport, later left for New Delhi in another special flight at 9 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp