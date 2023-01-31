CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flight returns to Vijayawada airport after technical snag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special flight carrying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Monday. The flight, which was scheduled to reach Delhi, returned to the airport after suffering a technical snag.

CM Jagan was on his way to Delhi to attend Global Investment Summit preparatory meet with industrialists and ambassadors. He was accompanied by MP PV Midhun Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others.

According to authorities, the flight landed safely. “There was pressure in the flight cabin due to leakage in air-condition valve. Noticing it, the pilot brought back the flight to the airport within 24 minutes after it took off,” officials said.

CM leaves for New Delhi in special flight

The Chief Minister and his delegation boarded the special flight before 5 pm and it took off at 5:03 pm Within a few minutes, the technical glitch was noticed.

Vijayawada Airport Director M Lakshmikanth Reddy said any flight that is scheduled to fly has to pass thorough a series of checks before it takes off. “A flight will take off only after a proper check. Even if there is a small technical glitch, the pilot returns to the airport and the same has happened in this case,’’ he said, adding that the safety of passengers is paramount for a pilot.

The Chief Minister, who returned to his residence at Tadepalle from the airport, later left for New Delhi in another special flight at 9 pm.

