Nellore court dismisses 2016 cooker blast case, acquits accused of charges

NELLORE: A court in Nellore on Monday dismissed the case pertaining to a 2016 bomb blast on the premises of 4th Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class court and acquitted the accused of all charges.

Pronouncing the judgment, Principal Assistant Sessions Judge KP Balaji dismissed the case after the prosecution failed to prove the crime.

On September 12, 2016, a cooker, containing explosives placed near a dustbin close to the Court, blew up. Three people were injured and several vehicles parked near the court compound wall were damaged.

Officials of the Central Counterintelligence and Intelligence Bureau had inspected the spot on September 13, 2016 and collected evidence. They collected samples and obtained details from the local police. Squads of dogs and bomb disposal personnel had found ammonium phosphate, a cable and dry batteries used for the blast.

A team, comprising state-level Intelligence Bureau officials, thoroughly inspected the blast site and examined the fragments of the pressure cooker. Police involved in the investigation of a similar explosion at Chittoor district court, too, joined the probe. It was believed that there was a similarity between blasts at the court premises in Karnataka’s Mysore, Kerala’s Kollam and Nellore.

Abbas Ali, Dawood Suleman, Samson, Mohammad Ayub and Shamshuddin were arrested on suspicion that they were members of a terror organisation. A trial was taken up against them, but the Judge acquitted them from all charges as the police failed to produce evidence.

