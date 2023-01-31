Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth will get a chance in politics, if TDP voted to power, asserts Lokesh

Apart from no employment opportunities, fee-reimbursement has been discontinued as well.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh interacting with people during his walkathon on Monday I Express

Nara Lokesh interacting with people during his walkathon on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that the TDP would provide maximum opportunities to youth in politics. “I’ll take the responsibility to provide youth with maximum opportunity in politics, once our party is back to power,” said Lokesh.

While interacting with the youth during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ here on Monday, Lokesh said, “The youth have been the worst sufferers after the YSRC came to power. Apart from no employment opportunities, fee reimbursement has been discontinued as well. Some youngsters have even complained that police cases are being registered against them for raising their voice against no job opportunities.”

Lokesh promised that once the TDP returns to power, there wouldn’t be migrations as measures would be taken to provide employment to the youth. “I am assuring all of you that industries will be set up at Palamaner, which will help create jobs.” He further went on to say that the youth would be encouraged to join politics.

‘Vaddera community needs welfare schemes’
Earlier, Lokesh meeting with the Vaddera community at Gandharamakulapalle, where the members of the community rued that they were not recognised economically or politically. The elders of the community also expressed concerns over their children migrating to other States, even to other countries in search of employment. They also informed Lokesh that they were not getting any funds from the federation.

Putting forth their demands, the community leaders said they should be included in the Scheduled Tribes’ (STs) list and that scholarships should be paid to students of Vaddera community. Responding to their appeals, Lokesh recalled that Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as chief minister, set up the Satyapal Committee to study the problems of Vadderas. Stating that the panel had submitted its report recently, he asked why the report has not been published yet.

Lokesh felt that there is an immediate need of launching welfare schemes for the community and promised that once the TDP returns to power all the necessary steps will be taken to resolve their problems. Stating that he will fulfil all the promises that he is making now, Lokesh said, “I never utter lies like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I only make promises that I can fulfil.” “While the price of petrol per litre in Karnataka is Rs 102, it is Rs 111.50 in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, diesel cost `88/litre in Karnataka, but Rs 99.27/litre in our State,” he explained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuva Galam TDP Nara Lokesh
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp