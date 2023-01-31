Youth will get a chance in politics, if TDP voted to power, asserts Lokesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that the TDP would provide maximum opportunities to youth in politics. “I’ll take the responsibility to provide youth with maximum opportunity in politics, once our party is back to power,” said Lokesh.

While interacting with the youth during his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ here on Monday, Lokesh said, “The youth have been the worst sufferers after the YSRC came to power. Apart from no employment opportunities, fee reimbursement has been discontinued as well. Some youngsters have even complained that police cases are being registered against them for raising their voice against no job opportunities.”

Lokesh promised that once the TDP returns to power, there wouldn’t be migrations as measures would be taken to provide employment to the youth. “I am assuring all of you that industries will be set up at Palamaner, which will help create jobs.” He further went on to say that the youth would be encouraged to join politics.

‘Vaddera community needs welfare schemes’

Earlier, Lokesh meeting with the Vaddera community at Gandharamakulapalle, where the members of the community rued that they were not recognised economically or politically. The elders of the community also expressed concerns over their children migrating to other States, even to other countries in search of employment. They also informed Lokesh that they were not getting any funds from the federation.

Putting forth their demands, the community leaders said they should be included in the Scheduled Tribes’ (STs) list and that scholarships should be paid to students of Vaddera community. Responding to their appeals, Lokesh recalled that Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as chief minister, set up the Satyapal Committee to study the problems of Vadderas. Stating that the panel had submitted its report recently, he asked why the report has not been published yet.

Lokesh felt that there is an immediate need of launching welfare schemes for the community and promised that once the TDP returns to power all the necessary steps will be taken to resolve their problems. Stating that he will fulfil all the promises that he is making now, Lokesh said, “I never utter lies like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I only make promises that I can fulfil.” “While the price of petrol per litre in Karnataka is Rs 102, it is Rs 111.50 in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, diesel cost `88/litre in Karnataka, but Rs 99.27/litre in our State,” he explained.

