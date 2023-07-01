Home States Andhra Pradesh

Atchutapuram industrial mishap: Ensure safety of industrial workers, says BJP 

Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the increase in mishaps at pharma units in Atchutapuram SEZ in the last two years.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, in separate press statements, asked when would incidents like the Atchutapuram industrial mishap stop and whether they are due to human error or negligence. 

Condoling the death of two workers in the reactor blast at Sahithi Pharma Private Ltd in Atchutapuram SEZ, Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan demanded that the State government provide adequate assistance to the families of victims.

“The industrial mishaps are not being taken seriously by the government. It should make it clear what action has been taken against the management of industries that failed to ensure workers’ safety. An in-depth probe should be conducted into the mishap at the pharma unit,” he demanded.   

Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the increase in mishaps at pharma units in Atchutapuram SEZ in the last two years. “Was the mishap due to a lack of safety standards? It is time for the officials to wake up and ensure industrial safety,” he stressed. 

