Defeat Jagan for growth of state, Chandrababu Naidu urges people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be defeated in the ensuing elections for the development of the State and the well-being of the people. Jagan, who promised to impose total prohibition in the State, had sold a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore worth of liquor in the last four years, Naidu alleged.

Welcoming Subash Chandra Bose, former general secretary of the YSRC Krishna district unit, and his followers into the party fold on Friday, Naidu said the common man got deceived for electing Jagan, a hardcore criminal as the Chief Minister of the State. “I am not bothered about myself, but I always think about the State, the future of the people and their welfare,” Naidu asserted.

Stating that had the Polavaram project been completed, the State would have progressed well, the former chief minister said he wanted to develop the capital Amaravati on the lines of Hyderabad. But Jagan, in the name of three capitals, had totally destroyed Amaravati. “In the coming elections, psycho should go and cycle should come back and only then the State will move forward,” he averred.

